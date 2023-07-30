Marcell Ozuna -- with a slugging percentage of .568 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Colin Rea on the hill, on July 30 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit two homers in his most recent game (going 3-for-4) against the Brewers.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

  • Ozuna has 11 doubles, 21 home runs and 32 walks while batting .239.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 113th, his on-base percentage ranks 109th, and he is 38th in the league in slugging.
  • In 62.8% of his 86 games this season, Ozuna has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.
  • Looking at the 86 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 19 of them (22.1%), and in 6.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Ozuna has driven home a run in 29 games this season (33.7%), including more than one RBI in 15.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
  • He has scored in 34 games this year (39.5%), including multiple runs in six games.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
47 GP 39
.257 AVG .217
.328 OBP .289
.521 SLG .427
20 XBH 12
12 HR 9
27 RBI 21
43/18 K/BB 38/14
0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Brewers' 4.03 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Brewers rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (131 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Rea makes the start for the Brewers, his 18th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.53 ERA and 75 strikeouts through 91 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 33-year-old has an ERA of 4.53, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents are batting .237 against him.
