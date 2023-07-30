Player prop bet odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Christian Yelich and others are listed when the Atlanta Braves host the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Braves vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has put up 136 hits with 26 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 54 walks. He has driven in 61 runs with 50 stolen bases.

He's slashed .333/.416/.578 so far this season.

Acuna will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .412 with a home run, five walks and three RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Jul. 29 3-for-4 2 1 2 6 1 vs. Brewers Jul. 28 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 1 at Red Sox Jul. 26 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Jul. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 2 at Brewers Jul. 23 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 100 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs, 61 walks and 83 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .256/.360/.569 on the season.

Olson has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Jul. 29 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 28 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Red Sox Jul. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Jul. 25 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Jul. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson or other Braves players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 24 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 49 walks and 58 RBI (110 total hits). He has swiped 22 bases.

He has a slash line of .286/.372/.477 so far this year.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Jul. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves Jul. 28 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Jul. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 25 3-for-5 1 1 3 6 0 vs. Reds Jul. 24 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 1

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 81 hits with 25 doubles, 12 home runs, 46 walks and 53 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashed .233/.320/.408 on the year.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Jul. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jul. 26 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Padres Jul. 25 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jul. 24 3-for-4 2 2 4 10 0 at Angels Jul. 23 2-for-5 0 0 2 3 0

Bet on player props for Christian Yelich, Carlos Santana or other Brewers players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.