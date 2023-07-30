South Korea vs. Morocco: Live Stream, TV Channel & Game Info - July 30
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 3:40 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Group H matchup between South Korea and Morocco, which is each team's second game in the 2023 Women's World Cup, begins at 12:30 AM ET on July 30 at Coopers Stadium.
South Korea's matchup versus Morocco will be airing on FOX US.
How to Watch South Korea vs. Morocco
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 12:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX US
- Location: Adelaide, Australia
- Venue: Coopers Stadium
South Korea Group Stage Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
|Colombia
|July 24
|L 2-0
|Away
|Morocco
|July 30
|-
|Home
|Germany
|August 3
|-
|Home
South Korea's Recent Performance
- In its most recent match, South Korea suffered a 2-0 loss against Colombia and was outshot by 11 in the match, 15 to four.
- South Korea failed to score, with Ji Soyun leading the way with one shot, in the match.
South Korea's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster
- Young Geul Yoon #1
- Choo Hyojoo #2
- Hong Hyeji #3
- Shim Seo Yeon #4
- Yun-Ji Kim #5
- Lim Seonjoo #6
- Son Hwayeon #7
- Cho Sohyun #8
- Lee Geummin #9
- Ji Soyun #10
- Choe Yuri #11
- Moon Mira #12
- Eun Sun Park #13
- Jeoun Eunha #14
- Chun Garam #15
- Jang Selgi #16
- Lee Youngju #17
- Jung Mi Kim #18
- Casey Phair #19
- Kim Hyeri #20
- Jisu Ryu #21
- Yebin Bae #22
- Kang Chaerim #23
Morocco Group Stage Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
|Germany
|July 24
|L 6-0
|Away
|South Korea
|July 30
|-
|Away
|Colombia
|August 3
|-
|Home
Morocco's Recent Performance
- In its most recent action on July 24, Morocco suffered a 6-0 loss to Germany, while posting 10 fewer shots than Germany.
- Morocco didn't manage a goal against , but Ghizlane Chebbak paced the team with two shots.
Morocco's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster
- Khadija Er-Rmichi #1
- Zineb Redouani #2
- Nouhaila Benzina #3
- Sarah Kassi #4
- Nesryne El Chad #5
- Elodie Nakkach #6
- Ghizlane Chebbak #7
- Salma Amani #8
- Ibtissam Jraidi #9
- Najat Badri #10
- Fatima Tagnaout #11
- Assia Zouhair #12
- Sabah Seghir #13
- Rkia Mazrouai #14
- Fatima Zohra Gharbi #15
- Anissa Lahmari #16
- Hanane Ait El Haj #17
- Kenza Chapelle #18
- Sakina Ouzraoui Diki #19
- Sofia Bouftini #20
- Yasmin Katie Mrabet Slack #21
- Ines Arouaissa #22
- Rosella Ayane #23
