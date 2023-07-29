The Atlanta Braves, including Orlando Arcia and his .514 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Julio Teheran and the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park, Saturday at 7:20 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) in his last appearance against the Brewers.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia is batting .290 with 12 doubles, 10 home runs and 22 walks.

Arcia has picked up a hit in 52 of 80 games this season, with multiple hits 25 times.

Looking at the 80 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (12.5%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Arcia has picked up an RBI in 31.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.8% of his games.

In 37.5% of his games this year (30 of 80), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (12.5%) he has scored more than once.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 37 .309 AVG .270 .364 OBP .320 .477 SLG .394 13 XBH 9 6 HR 4 23 RBI 13 32/12 K/BB 28/10 1 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings