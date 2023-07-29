Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Brewers - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Marcell Ozuna (.111 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Julio Teheran and the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park, Saturday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Brewers.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Discover More About This Game
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna is batting .232 with 10 doubles, 19 home runs and 32 walks.
- In 53 of 85 games this season (62.4%) Ozuna has had a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (18.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 21.2% of his games in 2023, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Ozuna has driven in a run in 28 games this year (32.9%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (14.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 33 of 85 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|39
|.245
|AVG
|.217
|.319
|OBP
|.289
|.472
|SLG
|.427
|17
|XBH
|12
|10
|HR
|9
|23
|RBI
|21
|43/18
|K/BB
|38/14
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Brewers' 3.96 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (127 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Brewers are sending Teheran (2-4) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 3.75 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty tossed six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 3.75, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .230 batting average against him.
