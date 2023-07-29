The 2023 Amundi Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club will have Georgia Hall in the field in Évian-les-Bains, France from July 27-30, up against the par-71, 6,527-yard course, with a purse of $6,500,000.00 at stake.

Georgia Hall Insights

Over her last 15 rounds, Hall has shot better than par six times, while also posting nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in her last 15 rounds.

Hall has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of her last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Hall has finished in the top 10 in one of her past five appearances.

She has made three cuts in her past five tournaments.

Hall has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 16 -8 271 0 18 5 8 $1.2M

Amundi Evian Championship Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,017 yards in the past year, while Evian Resort Golf Club is set for a shorter 6,527 yards.

Golfers at Evian Resort Golf Club have averaged a score of -6 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

The average course Hall has played in the past year has been 22 yards longer than the 6,527 yards Evian Resort Golf Club will be at for this event.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -6.

Hall's Last Time Out

Hall was in the seventh percentile on par 3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, with an average of 3.50 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

She finished in the 72nd percentile on par 4s at the U.S. Women’s Open, averaging 4.15 strokes on those 20 holes.

Hall was better than just 19% of the golfers at the U.S. Women’s Open on par-5 holes, averaging 5.25 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 5.02.

Hall did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Hall had three bogeys or worse, which was the same as the field average.

Hall recorded the same amount of birdies or better (three) as the tournament average on par-4s at the U.S. Women’s Open.

In that last outing, Hall had a bogey or worse on five of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 8.4).

Hall finished the U.S. Women’s Open with a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 2.8 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Hall carded more bogeys or worse (four) than the tournament average (2.6).

Amundi Evian Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: Evian Resort Golf Club

Evian Resort Golf Club Location: Évian-les-Bains, France

Évian-les-Bains, France Par: 71 / 6,527 yards

71 / 6,527 yards

