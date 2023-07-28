Orlando Arcia Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Brewers - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Orlando Arcia -- with an on-base percentage of .270 in his past 10 games, 71 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the mound, on July 28 at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia is hitting .287 with 12 doubles, 10 home runs and 22 walks.
- Arcia has gotten at least one hit in 64.6% of his games this year (51 of 79), with more than one hit 24 times (30.4%).
- He has homered in 10 games this year (12.7%), homering in 3.3% of his chances at the plate.
- Arcia has driven home a run in 24 games this season (30.4%), including more than one RBI in 12.7% of his games.
- He has scored a run in 29 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|37
|.303
|AVG
|.270
|.361
|OBP
|.320
|.476
|SLG
|.394
|13
|XBH
|9
|6
|HR
|4
|21
|RBI
|13
|30/12
|K/BB
|28/10
|1
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (124 total, 1.2 per game).
- Houser gets the start for the Brewers, his 12th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.86 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 3.86 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .291 to opposing hitters.
