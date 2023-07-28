The Atlanta Braves and Eddie Rosario (.300 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Adrian Houser and the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser

Adrian Houser TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario has 16 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 21 walks while batting .248.

Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 96th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 125th and he is 43rd in slugging.

Rosario has picked up a hit in 52 of 88 games this season, with multiple hits 20 times.

He has hit a home run in 13 games this season (14.8%), homering in 4.7% of his plate appearances.

Rosario has driven in a run in 24 games this year (27.3%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (12.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 31 games this year (35.2%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 41 .250 AVG .246 .284 OBP .311 .488 SLG .442 17 XBH 16 10 HR 5 27 RBI 17 42/8 K/BB 37/13 0 SB 1

Brewers Pitching Rankings