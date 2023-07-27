The New York Liberty (17-5), on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Barclays Center, will look to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the Atlanta Dream (13-10). This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on Prime Video, YES, and BSSE.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Dream vs. Liberty matchup in this article.

Dream vs. Liberty Game Info

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Prime Video, YES, and BSSE
  • Location: Brooklyn, New York
  • Arena: Barclays Center

Dream vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Dream Moneyline
Dream vs. Liberty Betting Trends

  • The Liberty have put together an 8-13-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Dream have compiled a 13-8-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • New York has covered the spread four times this season (4-9 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.
  • Atlanta has been an underdog by 8.5 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread each time.
  • A total of 13 out of the Liberty's 21 games this season have gone over the point total.
  • So far this year, 11 out of the Dream's 22 games with an over/under have hit the over.

