On Wednesday, Travis d'Arnaud (.639 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Atlanta Braves face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Brayan Bello. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Brewers.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate

d'Arnaud has six doubles, nine home runs and 14 walks while hitting .264.

In 59.0% of his 39 games this season, d'Arnaud has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.

In eight games this year, he has hit a home run (20.5%, and 5.7% of his trips to the dish).

d'Arnaud has an RBI in 15 of 39 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 38.5% of his games this season (15 of 39), with two or more runs three times (7.7%).

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 21 .259 AVG .267 .368 OBP .308 .552 SLG .453 7 XBH 8 5 HR 4 13 RBI 11 13/10 K/BB 24/4 0 SB 0

