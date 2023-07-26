Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Red Sox - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Matt Olson -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the mound, on July 26 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Red Sox.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Olson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson has 19 doubles, two triples, 32 home runs and 61 walks while batting .254.
- He ranks 80th in batting average, 27th in on base percentage, and fifth in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB action.
- Olson has had a hit in 64 of 99 games this year (64.6%), including multiple hits 25 times (25.3%).
- In 27 games this year, he has hit a long ball (27.3%, and 7.2% of his trips to the plate).
- Olson has driven home a run in 43 games this year (43.4%), including more than one RBI in 21.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 11 occasions..
- He has scored at least once 54 times this season (54.5%), including 19 games with multiple runs (19.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|48
|.273
|AVG
|.234
|.372
|OBP
|.350
|.624
|SLG
|.511
|31
|XBH
|22
|18
|HR
|14
|45
|RBI
|35
|55/29
|K/BB
|62/32
|1
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Red Sox have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 128 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- The Red Sox will send Bello (7-6) out to make his 17th start of the season. He is 7-6 with a 3.60 ERA and 78 strikeouts through 90 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed four innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed a 3.60 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .248 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.