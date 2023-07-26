Wednesday's game features the Boston Red Sox (54-47) and the Atlanta Braves (64-35) clashing at Fenway Park in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Red Sox according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on July 26.

The Braves will give the nod to Spencer Strider (11-3, 3.86 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Red Sox will counter with Brayan Bello (7-6, 3.60 ERA).

Braves vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Red Sox 5, Braves 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Discover More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Braves have a record of 4-6.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

The Braves have one win against the spread in their last two chances.

This season, the Braves have won 56 out of the 86 games, or 65.1%, in which they've been favored.

Atlanta is 36-13 this season when entering a game favored by -160 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Braves, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.

Atlanta has scored 551 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Braves have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.83).

Braves Schedule