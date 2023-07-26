In the second round of Group B matches at the 2023 Women's World Cup, Canada (coming off a 0-0 draw against Nigeria) meets Ireland (off a 1-0 defeat by Australia) at 8:00 AM ET on Wednesday, July 26.

For this group-stage game, Canada is -169 to win and Ireland is +525, with the draw at +264. This game has an over/under of 2.5 goals. The under is available at -162, and the over is +120.

Bet on the result of Canada vs. Ireland at DraftKings! Bet now to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!

Canada vs. Ireland Game Info

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 8:00 AM ET

8:00 AM ET Location: Perth, Australia

Perth, Australia Venue: HBF Park

HBF Park TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Total: 2.5

2.5 Canada Moneyline: -169

-169 Ireland Moneyline: +525

Canada vs. Ireland World Cup Betting Insights

The teams average zero goals per game combined, 2.5 fewer than this match's over/under.

These teams give up one goal per game combined, 1.5 fewer than this match's over/under.

Canada has been listed as a moneyline favorite only one other time so far this tournament, and drew.

Canada has played as a moneyline favorite of -169 or shorter in just one game this tournament, which they drew.

Ireland lost the only game it has played as an underdog this tournament.

Ireland has played as an underdog of +525 or more once this tournament and lost that game.

Take your pick for Canada vs. Ireland on DraftKings! Use our link to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!

Canada vs. Ireland Recent Performance

Canada was 10-3-3 in 2022 against teams participating in the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of +15. This year, its record is 1-1-3 versus fellow World Cup squads (-4 goal differential).

Canada finished level in its last match, 0-0, against Nigeria on July 20. Canada played to a draw despite outshooting their opponents 15 to eight.

Canada failed to score, with Jordyn Huitema leading the team in shots with three, against .

So far this year, Ireland is 1-1-4 versus fellow 2023 Women's World Cup participants, with a goal differential of -6. In 2022, it was 1-0-0 in such matches (+4 goal differential).

Ireland was taken down by Australia 1-0 on July 20 in its last match. Australia outshot Ireland 13 to seven.

Abbie Larkin had a team-leading two shots in the club's scoreless effort.

Canada Roster

Name Age Number Club Kailen Sheridan 28 1 San Diego Wave FC (United States) Allysha Chapman 34 2 Houston Dash (United States) Kadeisha Buchanan 27 3 Chelsea FC (England) Shelina Zadorsky 30 4 Tottenham Hotspur FC Women (England) Quinn 27 5 OL Reign (United States) Deanne Rose 24 6 Reading FC Women (England) Julia Grosso 22 7 Juventus Turin (Italy) Jayde Riviere 22 8 Manchester United WFC (England) Jordyn Huitema 22 9 OL Reign (United States) Ashley Lawrence 28 10 Paris Saint-Germain (France) Evelyne Viens 26 11 Kristianstads DFF (Sweden) Christine Sinclair 40 12 Portland Thorns FC (United States) Sophie Schmidt 35 13 Houston Dash (United States) Vanessa Gilles 26 14 Olympique Lyon (France) Nichelle Prince 28 15 Houston Dash (United States) Gabrielle Carle 24 16 - Jessie Fleming 25 17 Chelsea FC (England) Sabrina D'Angelo 30 18 Arsenal WFC (England) Adriana Leon 30 19 Portland Thorns FC (United States) Cloe Lacasse 30 20 SL Benfica Lisbon (Portugal) Simi Awujo 19 21 University of Southern California (United States) Lysianne Proulx 24 22 SCU Torreense (Portugal) Olivia Smith 18 23 -

Get your Women's World Cup gear at Fanatics!

Ireland Roster

Name Age Number Club Courtney Brosnan 27 1 Everton FC (England) Claire O'Riordan 28 2 Celtic LFC (Scotland) Chloe Mustaki 27 3 Bristol City WFC (England) Louise Quinn 33 4 Birmingham City WFC (England) Niamh Fahey 35 5 Liverpool LFC (England) Megan Connolly 26 6 Brighton and Hove Albion WFC (England) Diane Caldwell 34 7 Reading FC Women (England) Ruesha Littlejohn 33 8 Aston Villa WFC (England) Amber Barrett 27 9 FFC Turbine Potsdam (Germany) Denise O'Sullivan 29 10 North Carolina Courage (United States) Katie McCabe 27 11 Arsenal WFC (England) Lily Agg 29 12 London City Lionesses (England) Aine O'Gorman 34 13 Shamrock Rovers (Ireland) Heather Payne 23 14 Florida State University (United States) Lucy Quinn 29 15 Birmingham City WFC (England) Grace Moloney 30 16 Reading FC Women (England) Sinead Farrelly 33 17 Gotham FC (United States) Kyra Carusa 27 18 London City Lionesses (England) Abbie Larkin 18 19 Shamrock Rovers (Ireland) Marissa Sheva 26 20 Washington Spirit (United States) Ciara Grant 30 21 Heart of Midlothian WFC (Scotland) Isibeal Atkinson 22 22 - Megan Walsh 28 23 Brighton and Hove Albion WFC (England)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.