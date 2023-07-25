In the series opener on Tuesday, July 25, Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (64-34) match up with Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox (53-47). The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET at Fenway Park.

The Braves are -145 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Red Sox (+120). The total for the game has been set at 10.5 runs.

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton - ATL (10-7, 3.36 ERA) vs Brayan Bello - BOS (7-6, 3.60 ERA)

Braves vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

This season, the Braves have been favored 85 times and won 56, or 65.9%, of those games.

The Braves have a record of 46-20 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (69.7% winning percentage).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves went 4-5 across the nine games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Red Sox have won in 26, or 51%, of the 51 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Red Sox have a win-loss record of 14-8 when favored by +120 or worse by bookmakers this year.

Over the past 10 games, the Red Sox have been underdogs just once and won that contest.

Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +350 1st 1st

