At +2500 as of December 31, the Jacksonville Jaguars aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Jaguars Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: -155

-155 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500

Jacksonville Betting Insights

Jacksonville put together an 8-9-0 ATS record last year.

Jaguars games went over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.

Jacksonville averaged 357.4 yards per game on offense last year (10th in ), and it gave up 353.3 yards per game (24th) on the other side of the ball.

Last season the Jaguars were 5-3 at home and 4-5 away.

Jacksonville won only two games as favorites (2-3) and went 7-5 as underdogs.

The Jaguars were 4-2 in the AFC South and 8-4 in the AFC as a whole.

Jaguars Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Trevor Lawrence threw for 4,113 yards (241.9 per game), with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.3%.

Lawrence also rushed for 291 yards and five TDs.

In 17 games, Travis Etienne ran for 1,125 yards (66.2 per game) and five TDs.

In the passing game, Etienne scored zero touchdowns, with 35 catches for 316 yards.

In the passing game a season ago, Christian Kirk scored eight TDs, hauling in 84 balls for 1,108 yards (65.2 per game).

Zay Jones had 82 receptions for 823 yards (51.4 per game) and five touchdowns in 16 games.

As a key defensive contributor, Foyesade Oluokun delivered 184 tackles, 11.0 TFL, and two sacks in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Colts - +10000 2 September 17 Chiefs - +600 3 September 24 Texans - +15000 4 October 1 Falcons - +6600 5 October 8 @ Bills - +800 6 October 15 Colts - +10000 7 October 19 @ Saints - +4000 8 October 29 @ Steelers - +5000 10 November 12 49ers - +900 11 November 19 Titans - +8000 12 November 26 @ Texans - +15000 13 December 4 Bengals - +900 14 December 10 @ Browns - +3500 15 December 17 Ravens - +2000 16 December 24 @ Buccaneers - +15000 17 December 31 Panthers - +8000 18 January 7 @ Titans - +8000

Odds are current as of July 24 at 5:26 AM ET.