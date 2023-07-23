The Atlanta Braves, including Travis d'Arnaud and his .595 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Julio Teheran and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate

d'Arnaud is hitting .257 with five doubles, eight home runs and 14 walks.

d'Arnaud has picked up a hit in 57.9% of his 38 games this season, with at least two hits in 21.1% of those games.

Looking at the 38 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in seven of them (18.4%), and in 5.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 36.8% of his games this year, d'Arnaud has notched at least one RBI. In six of those games (15.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 14 of 38 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 20 .259 AVG .256 .368 OBP .299 .552 SLG .402 7 XBH 6 5 HR 3 13 RBI 10 13/10 K/BB 23/4 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings