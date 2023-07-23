Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Brewers - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Matt Olson -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Julio Teheran on the hill, on July 23 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +180)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Olson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Brewers Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Brewers Player Props
|Braves vs Brewers Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Braves vs Brewers
|Braves vs Brewers Odds
|Braves vs Brewers Prediction
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson is hitting .256 with 19 doubles, two triples, 32 home runs and 60 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 81st in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.
- Olson has gotten a hit in 63 of 97 games this season (64.9%), with at least two hits on 25 occasions (25.8%).
- He has gone deep in 27.8% of his games in 2023, and 7.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Olson has picked up an RBI in 43 games this season (44.3%), with more than one RBI in 21 of those games (21.6%).
- He has scored at least once 54 times this season (55.7%), including 19 games with multiple runs (19.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|46
|.273
|AVG
|.237
|.372
|OBP
|.354
|.624
|SLG
|.525
|31
|XBH
|22
|18
|HR
|14
|45
|RBI
|35
|55/29
|K/BB
|61/31
|1
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Brewers have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.95).
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (120 total, 1.2 per game).
- Teheran (2-4) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 10th start of the season. He has a 4.01 ERA in 51 2/3 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In nine games this season, the 32-year-old has a 4.01 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .238 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.