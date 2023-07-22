Sung-Jae Im will compete at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, United Kingdom for the 2023 The Open Championship, taking place from July 20-23.

Looking to bet on Im at The Open Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Sung-Jae Im Insights

Im has finished better than par 10 times and carded nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has recorded a top-five score in one of his last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Im has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

In his past five tournaments, Im's average finish has been 31st.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

Im has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 17 -9 275 0 23 4 10 $12.3M

The Open Championship Insights and Stats

Im placed 81st in his lone recent finish at this event in two trips.

In his past two appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend once.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,005 yards, 378 yards shorter than the 7,383-yard par 71 for this week's event.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Royal Liverpool Golf Club has a recent scoring average of -3.

Courses that Im has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,323 yards, 60 yards shorter than the 7,383-yard Royal Liverpool Golf Club this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -5. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -3.

Im's Last Time Out

Im was in the 27th percentile on par 3s at the Genesis Scottish Open, with an average of 3.10 strokes on the 10 par-3 holes.

His 4.10-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Genesis Scottish Open was below average, putting him in the 28th percentile of the field.

Im was better than 71% of the competitors at the Genesis Scottish Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.64.

Im fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of 10 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open (the other golfers averaged 1.8).

On the 10 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open, Im recorded two bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 2.4).

Im's four birdies or better on par-4s at the Genesis Scottish Open were less than the tournament average of 4.9.

In that most recent outing, Im's par-4 performance (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (worse than the field average, 5.6).

Im ended the Genesis Scottish Open recording a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.6 on the six par-5s.

The field at the Genesis Scottish Open averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Im finished without one.

The Open Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 20-23, 2023

July 20-23, 2023 Course: Royal Liverpool Golf Club

Royal Liverpool Golf Club Location: Hoylake, United Kingdom

Hoylake, United Kingdom Par: 71 / 7,383 yards

+6600

