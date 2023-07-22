Robert MacIntyre is set to compete at the 2023 The Open Championship in Hoylake, United Kingdom at Royal Liverpool Golf Club, with action from July 20-23.

Robert MacIntyre Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, MacIntyre has shot better than par on seven occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last 16 rounds.

MacIntyre has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his past five events, MacIntyre has finished in the top five once.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

MacIntyre has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five events. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 2 -14 266 0 1 1 1 $878,331

The Open Championship Insights and Stats

MacIntyre has two top-10 finishes in his past three appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 16th.

MacIntyre made the cut in each of his three most recent entries to this event.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,005 yards in the past year, while Royal Liverpool Golf Club is set for a longer 7,383 yards.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Royal Liverpool Golf Club has a recent scoring average of -3.

The average course MacIntyre has played in the past year has been 68 yards shorter than the 7,383 yards Royal Liverpool Golf Club will be at for this event.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of +1. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -3.

MacIntyre's Last Time Out

MacIntyre was in the 77th percentile on par 3s at the Genesis Scottish Open, with an average of 2.90 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

His 3.88-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Genesis Scottish Open was strong, putting him in the 92nd percentile of the field.

MacIntyre was better than 84% of the competitors at the Genesis Scottish Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.42 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.64.

MacIntyre carded a birdie or better on four of 20 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open (the field averaged 1.8).

On the 20 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open, MacIntyre carded less bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (2.4).

MacIntyre carded more birdies or better (seven) than the field average of 4.9 on the 40 par-4s at the Genesis Scottish Open.

In that most recent competition, MacIntyre's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse two times (the field's average was worse, at 5.6).

MacIntyre ended the Genesis Scottish Open with a birdie or better on seven par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.6 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the Genesis Scottish Open, MacIntyre had one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.6.

The Open Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 20-23, 2023

July 20-23, 2023 Course: Royal Liverpool Golf Club

Royal Liverpool Golf Club Location: Hoylake, United Kingdom

Hoylake, United Kingdom Par: 71 / 7,383 yards

71 / 7,383 yards

