Marcell Ozuna -- .091 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the hill, on July 22 at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3 with two RBI) against the Brewers.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser

Adrian Houser TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Marcell Ozuna? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna has nine doubles, 18 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .238.

Ozuna has gotten a hit in 51 of 80 games this year (63.8%), with at least two hits on 15 occasions (18.8%).

Looking at the 80 games he has played this season, he's homered in 17 of them (21.3%), and in 5.6% of his trips to the dish.

Ozuna has driven in a run in 27 games this season (33.8%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (15.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 32 games this season (40.0%), including four multi-run games (5.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 35 .239 AVG .236 .311 OBP .315 .447 SLG .472 15 XBH 12 9 HR 9 22 RBI 21 42/17 K/BB 32/14 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings