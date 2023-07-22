The Jacksonville Jaguars have +2500 odds to win the Super Bowl as of December 31.

Jaguars Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: -155

-155 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500

Jacksonville Betting Insights

Jacksonville compiled an 8-9-0 record against the spread last season.

Jaguars games hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.

Jacksonville ranked 10th in total offense (357.4 yards per game) and 24th in total defense (353.3 yards allowed per game) last season.

The Jaguars posted a 5-3 record at home and were 4-5 away last year.

When favored last season Jacksonville had only two victories (2-3). When the underdog the Jaguars posted a record of 7-5.

The Jaguars were 8-4 in the AFC, including 4-2 in the AFC South.

Jaguars Impact Players

Trevor Lawrence passed for 4,113 yards (241.9 per game), completing 66.3% of his passes, with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 17 games last year.

On the ground, Lawrence scored five touchdowns and accumulated 291 yards.

In 17 games, Travis Etienne ran for 1,125 yards (66.2 per game) and five TDs.

In the passing game, Etienne scored zero touchdowns, with 35 receptions for 316 yards.

In the passing game a season ago, Christian Kirk scored eight TDs, catching 84 balls for 1,108 yards (65.2 per game).

Zay Jones had 82 catches for 823 yards (51.4 per game) and five touchdowns in 16 games.

Foyesade Oluokun amassed 184 tackles, 11.0 TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Colts - +10000 2 September 17 Chiefs - +600 3 September 24 Texans - +15000 4 October 1 Falcons - +6600 5 October 8 @ Bills - +800 6 October 15 Colts - +10000 7 October 19 @ Saints - +4000 8 October 29 @ Steelers - +5000 10 November 12 49ers - +900 11 November 19 Titans - +8000 12 November 26 @ Texans - +15000 13 December 4 Bengals - +900 14 December 10 @ Browns - +3500 15 December 17 Ravens - +2000 16 December 24 @ Buccaneers - +15000 17 December 31 Panthers - +8000 18 January 7 @ Titans - +8000

Odds are current as of July 22 at 5:21 AM ET.