Claire Liu will open action in the BNP Paribas Poland Open versus Yue Yuan (in the round of 32). In her previous match she was eliminated by Kateryna Baindl in the semifinals to end a strong run at the Hungarian Grand Prix. Liu is +5000 to win at Legia Tenis & Golf.

Liu at the 2023 BNP Paribas Poland Open

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: July 22-30

July 22-30 Venue: Legia Tenis & Golf

Legia Tenis & Golf Location: Warsaw, Poland

Warsaw, Poland Court Surface: Hard

Liu's Next Match

In her opening match at the BNP Paribas Poland Open, on Tuesday, July 25 (at 5:00 AM ET) in the round of 32, Liu will face Yuan.

Liu Stats

Liu was defeated in her last match, 5-7, 6-7 against Baindl in the semifinals of the Hungarian Grand Prix on July 22, 2023.

Through 20 tournaments over the past 12 months, Liu is 20-22 and has not won a title.

Liu is 14-15 on hard courts over the past year.

Liu, over the past 12 months, has played 42 matches across all court surfaces, and 21.5 games per match.

Liu, in 29 matches over the past year on hard courts, has played 20.7 games per match and won 49.5% of them.

Liu, over the past 12 months, has won 62.8% of her service games and 34.0% of her return games.

On hard courts, Liu, over the past 12 months, has been victorious in 62.2% of her service games and 33.8% of her return games.

