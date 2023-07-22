The Open Championship is underway, and Alexander Bjork is currently in 13th place with a score of -2.

Looking to place a bet on Alexander Bjork at The Open Championship this week? Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Alexander Bjork Insights

Over his last 13 rounds, Bjork has scored under par seven times, while also posting eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 13 rounds played.

Bjork has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 13 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Bjork has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five events.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, Bjork has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 24 -3 173 0 2 0 0 $47,068

The Open Championship Insights and Stats

In Bjork's previous five appearances at this tournament, he has finished in the top 20 once. His average finish has been 13th.

In his past five appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend once.

Bjork finished 13th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

Royal Liverpool Golf Club measures 7,383 yards for this tournament, 354 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,029).

The courses that Bjork has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,335 yards, while Royal Liverpool Golf Club will be 7,383 yards this week.

Bjork's Last Time Out

Bjork was rather mediocre on the 20 par-3 holes at the Genesis Scottish Open, averaging 3.05 strokes to finish in the 43rd percentile of competitors.

His 4.05-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Genesis Scottish Open ranked in the 45th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.03).

On the 12 par-5 holes at the Genesis Scottish Open, Bjork shot better than 84% of the field (averaging 4.42 strokes).

Bjork fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of 20 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open (the tournament average was 1.8).

On the 20 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open, Bjork carded more bogeys or worse (four) than the field average (2.4).

Bjork's five birdies or better on par-4s at the Genesis Scottish Open were more than the tournament average of 4.9.

At that most recent competition, Bjork posted a bogey or worse on six of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 5.6).

Bjork finished the Genesis Scottish Open with a birdie or better on seven of the 12 par-5s, more than the field average of 3.6.

The field at the Genesis Scottish Open averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Bjork finished without one.

The Open Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 20-23, 2023

July 20-23, 2023 Course: Royal Liverpool Golf Club

Royal Liverpool Golf Club Location: Hoylake, United Kingdom

Hoylake, United Kingdom Par: 71 / 7,383 yards

71 / 7,383 yards Bjork Odds to Win: +15000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Bjork's performance prior to the 2023 The Open Championship.

