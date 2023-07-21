Orlando Arcia Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Brewers - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Orlando Arcia (hitting .257 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, three walks and four RBI), battle starter Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Diamondbacks.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia has 12 doubles, nine home runs and 20 walks while batting .291.
- In 48 of 74 games this season (64.9%) Arcia has had a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (31.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 12.2% of his games in 2023 (nine of 74), and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Arcia has picked up an RBI in 31.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 12.2% of his games.
- He has scored a run in 28 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|32
|.303
|AVG
|.275
|.361
|OBP
|.320
|.476
|SLG
|.392
|13
|XBH
|8
|6
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|11
|30/12
|K/BB
|23/8
|1
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Brewers' 3.94 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (117 total, 1.2 per game).
- Peralta makes the start for the Brewers, his 19th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.32 ERA and 113 strikeouts through 98 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.
- The 27-year-old's 4.32 ERA ranks 45th, 1.245 WHIP ranks 35th, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 11th among qualifying pitchers this season.
