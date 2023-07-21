Jaguars Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Jacksonville Jaguars at the moment have the 11th-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +2500.
Jaguars Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: -155
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500
Jacksonville Betting Insights
- Jacksonville went 8-9-0 ATS last season.
- The Jaguars and their opponents combined to hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.
- Jacksonville ranked 10th in total offense (357.4 yards per game) and 24th in total defense (353.3 yards allowed per game) last year.
- At home last year, the Jaguars were 5-3. Away, they were 4-5.
- Jacksonville won just twice when favored (2-3) and went 7-5 as underdogs.
- The Jaguars were 4-2 in the AFC South and 8-4 in the AFC as a whole.
Jaguars Impact Players
- In 17 games last year, Trevor Lawrence passed for 4,113 yards (241.9 per game), with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.3%.
- On the ground, Lawrence scored five touchdowns and accumulated 291 yards.
- Travis Etienne rushed for 1,125 yards (66.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.
- Etienne also had 35 receptions for 316 yards and zero TDs.
- In 17 games a season ago, Christian Kirk had 84 catches for 1,108 yards (65.2 per game) and eight touchdowns.
- Zay Jones had 82 receptions for 823 yards (51.4 per game) and five touchdowns in 16 games.
- Foyesade Oluokun delivered 184 tackles, 11.0 TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games last year.
2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Colts
|-
|+10000
|2
|September 17
|Chiefs
|-
|+600
|3
|September 24
|Texans
|-
|+15000
|4
|October 1
|Falcons
|-
|+6600
|5
|October 8
|@ Bills
|-
|+800
|6
|October 15
|Colts
|-
|+10000
|7
|October 19
|@ Saints
|-
|+4000
|8
|October 29
|@ Steelers
|-
|+5000
|10
|November 12
|49ers
|-
|+900
|11
|November 19
|Titans
|-
|+8000
|12
|November 26
|@ Texans
|-
|+15000
|13
|December 4
|Bengals
|-
|+900
|14
|December 10
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|15
|December 17
|Ravens
|-
|+2000
|16
|December 24
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+15000
|17
|December 31
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|18
|January 7
|@ Titans
|-
|+8000
