In the opening round of Group C games at the 2023 Women's World Cup, on July 21 at 3:30 AM ET, Spain will face Costa Rica.

The moneyline odds for Spain to win this game are -8571, with the draw at +1925 and Costa Rica at +4750. Sportsbooks have set 4.5 goals as the over/under for this match.

Spain vs. Costa Rica Game Info

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 AM ET

3:30 AM ET Location: Wellington, New Zealand

Wellington, New Zealand Venue: Westpac Stadium

Westpac Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Total: 4.5

4.5 Spain Moneyline: -8571

-8571 Costa Rica Moneyline: 4750

Spain Last World Cup Performance

Spain made the Round of 16 of the previous World Cup, in 2019, and was eliminated by the United States 2-1. Its top scorer at the most recent World Cup, with three goals, was Jennifer Hermoso. And four years ago the team got one goal from Lucia Garcia.

Costa Rica Last World Cup Performance

Costa Rica failed to qualify for the 2019 World Cup, which took place in France.

Spain vs. Costa Rica Recent Performance

In 2022, Spain was 6-5-2 against teams participating in the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of +16. This year its record versus fellow World Cup squads is 5-0-1 (+16 goal differential).

In its last game with a fellow 2023 Women's World Cup squad -- against Vietnam on July 13 -- Spain won 9-0.

Costa Rica was 2-1-7 in 2022 versus teams playing in the 2023 Women's World Cup, scoring six goals and giving up 16. This year, its record is 1-1-1 versus fellow World Cup squads (three goals scored, two allowed).

Costa Rica's previous match versus a fellow 2023 Women's World Cup squad was on July 3 -- a 2-0 win over Haiti.

Spain Roster

Name Age Number Club Misa Rodriguez 23 1 Real Madrid (Spain) Ona Batlle 24 2 Manchester United WFC (England) Teresa Abilleira Duenas 23 3 Real Madrid (Spain) Irene Paredes 32 4 FC Barcelona (Spain) Ivana Andres 29 5 Real Madrid (Spain) Aitana Bonmati 25 6 FC Barcelona (Spain) Irene Guerrero 26 7 Atletico Madrid (Spain) Mariona 27 8 FC Barcelona (Spain) Esther Gonzalez 30 9 Real Madrid (Spain) Jennifer Hermoso 33 10 CF Pachuca (Mexico) Alexia Putellas 29 11 FC Barcelona (Spain) Oihane Hernandez 23 12 Real Madrid (Spain) Enith Salon 21 13 Valencia CF (Spain) Laia Codina 23 14 FC Barcelona (Spain) Eva Navarro 22 15 Atletico Madrid (Spain) Maria Perez 21 16 FC Barcelona (Spain) Alba Redondo 26 17 Levante UD (Spain) Salma Paralluelo 19 18 FC Barcelona (Spain) Olga Carmona 23 19 Real Madrid (Spain) Rocio Galvez 26 20 Real Madrid (Spain) Claudia Zornoza Sanchez 32 21 Real Madrid (Spain) Athenea Del Castillo 22 22 Real Madrid (Spain) Cata Coll 22 23 FC Barcelona (Spain)

Costa Rica Roster

Name Age Number Club Genesis Perez 18 1 University of Central Florida (United States) Gabriela Guillen 31 2 Alajuelense (Costa Rica) Maria Coto 25 3 Alajuelense (Costa Rica) Mariana Benavides 28 4 Saprissa FF (Costa Rica) Valeria Del Campo 23 5 - Carol Sanchez 37 6 - Melissa Herrera 26 7 - Mariela Campos 32 8 Saprissa FF (Costa Rica) Maria Salas 21 9 - Gloriana Villalobos 23 10 Saprissa FF (Costa Rica) Raquel Rodriguez 29 11 Portland Thorns FC (United States) Maria Paula Elizondo 24 12 Saprissa FF (Costa Rica) Emilie Valenciano 26 13 - Priscilla Chinchilla 22 14 Glasgow City LFC (Scotland) Cristin Granados 33 15 Sporting FC (Costa Rica) Katherine Alvarado 32 16 Saprissa FF (Costa Rica) Sofia Varela 25 17 Club Santos Laguna (Mexico) Priscilla Tapia 32 18 Saprissa FF (Costa Rica) Alexandra Pinell 20 19 Alajuelense (Costa Rica) Fabiola Villalobos 25 20 Alajuelense (Costa Rica) Sheika Scott 16 21 Alajuelense (Costa Rica) Catalina Estrada 24 22 Saprissa FF (Costa Rica) Daniela Solera 25 23 Sporting FC (Costa Rica)

