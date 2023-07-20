How to Watch the Braves vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 20
Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks will look to knock off Sean Murphy and the Atlanta Braves on Thursday at 12:20 PM ET at Truist Park.
Braves vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Time: 12:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 178 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.
- Atlanta leads MLB with a .493 slugging percentage this season, hammering out 353 extra-base hits.
- The Braves rank second in MLB with a .269 batting average.
- Atlanta scores the second-most runs in baseball (530 total, 5.6 per game).
- The Braves are second in MLB with an on-base percentage of .339.
- Braves hitters strike out 8.2 times per game, the seventh-lowest average in the majors.
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- Atlanta's 3.80 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves average MLB's 14th-ranked WHIP (1.269).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Spencer Strider makes the start for the Braves, his 20th of the season. He is 11-3 with a 3.74 ERA and 176 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Strider is trying to secure his 12th quality start of the season in this matchup.
- Strider will try to last five or more innings for his seventh straight appearance. He's averaging 5.8 innings per outing.
- In four of his 19 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/14/2023
|White Sox
|W 9-0
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Michael Kopech
|7/15/2023
|White Sox
|L 6-5
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Lance Lynn
|7/16/2023
|White Sox
|L 8-1
|Home
|Kolby Allard
|Dylan Cease
|7/18/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 16-13
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Zach Davies
|7/19/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 5-3
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Ryne Nelson
|7/20/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Zac Gallen
|7/21/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Mike Soroka
|Freddy Peralta
|7/22/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|-
|Adrian Houser
|7/23/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Julio Teheran
|7/25/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Brayan Bello
|7/26/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|James Paxton
