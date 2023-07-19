Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Diamondbacks - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ronald Acuna Jr., with a slugging percentage of .488 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the hill, July 19 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Diamondbacks.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -208)
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.414), slugging percentage (.591) and total hits (125) this season.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks second in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.
- In 73 of 93 games this year (78.5%) Acuna has picked up a hit, and in 39 of those games he had more than one (41.9%).
- In 21 games this year, he has homered (22.6%, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate).
- In 39.8% of his games this season, Acuna has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 62.4% of his games this year (58 of 93), he has scored, and in 22 of those games (23.7%) he has scored more than once.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|43
|.328
|AVG
|.341
|.421
|OBP
|.406
|.571
|SLG
|.611
|25
|XBH
|24
|10
|HR
|13
|28
|RBI
|30
|30/30
|K/BB
|21/18
|23
|SB
|21
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (109 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nelson (5-5 with a 4.98 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 99 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 20th of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing nine hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 63rd in ERA (4.98), 58th in WHIP (1.440), and 62nd in K/9 (6.2) among pitchers who qualify.
