MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Wednesday, July 19
For Wednesday's MLB slate, here is a list of all of the day's probable starters, headlined by a matchup between Yu Darvish's Padres and Jose Berrios' Blue Jays.
Keep reading to find the probable pitcher matchups for every game on the calendar for July 19.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Guardians at Pirates Probable Pitchers
The Cleveland Guardians will send Aaron Civale (3-2) to the hill as they play the Pirates, who will look to Rich Hill (7-9) for the matchup between the clubs Wednesday.
|CLE: Civale
|PIT: Hill
|10 (57.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|19 (104 IP)
|2.65
|ERA
|4.85
|7.2
|K/9
|8.0
Vegas Odds for Guardians at Pirates
- CLE Odds to Win: -135
- PIT Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Guardians at Pirates
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Dodgers at Orioles Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Julio Urias (7-5) to the mound as they take on the Orioles, who will look to Dean Kremer (10-4) when the teams play on Wednesday.
|LAD: Urías
|BAL: Kremer
|13 (70.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|19 (104 IP)
|4.35
|ERA
|4.59
|9.0
|K/9
|8.7
Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Orioles
- LAD Odds to Win: -150
- BAL Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Dodgers at Orioles
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Rays at Rangers Probable Pitchers
The Tampa Bay Rays will send Zack Littell (0-1) to the bump as they face the Rangers, who will counter with Jon Gray (6-5) when the clubs play Wednesday.
|TB: Littell
|TEX: Gray
|14 (19.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|17 (99 IP)
|6.05
|ERA
|3.45
|8.8
|K/9
|7.2
Live Stream Rays at Rangers
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSW (regional restrictions may apply)
Marlins at Cardinals Probable Pitchers
The Miami Marlins will send Sandy Alcantara (3-8) to the mound as they take on the Cardinals, who will look to Dakota Hudson (1-0) when the teams meet on Wednesday.
|MIA: Alcantara
|STL: Hudson
|19 (120.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (10 IP)
|4.71
|ERA
|1.80
|7.4
|K/9
|6.3
Live Stream Marlins at Cardinals
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Streaming: BSMW (regional restrictions may apply)
Astros at Rockies Probable Pitchers
The Houston Astros will send Brandon Bielak (4-5) to the hill as they play the Rockies, who will look to Austin Gomber (8-7) for the matchup between the teams on Wednesday.
|HOU: Bielak
|COL: Gomber
|11 (59.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|19 (96 IP)
|3.79
|ERA
|6.19
|7.0
|K/9
|5.9
Vegas Odds for Astros at Rockies
- HOU Odds to Win: -165
- COL Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 12 runs
Live Stream Astros at Rockies
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet RM (regional restrictions may apply)
Red Sox at Athletics Probable Pitchers
The Boston Red Sox will send Brayan Bello (7-5) to the bump as they take on the Athletics, who will counter with Ken Waldichuk (2-6) when the teams face off on Wednesday.
|BOS: Bello
|OAK: Waldichuk
|15 (86 IP)
|Games/IP
|22 (75.2 IP)
|3.14
|ERA
|6.66
|7.8
|K/9
|8.7
Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Athletics
- BOS Odds to Win: -225
- OAK Odds to Win: +180
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Red Sox at Athletics
- Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CA (regional restrictions may apply)
Brewers at Phillies Probable Pitchers
The Milwaukee Brewers will send Colin Rea (5-4) to the mound as they face the Phillies, who will counter with Cristopher Sanchez (0-3) for the matchup between the clubs on Wednesday.
|MIL: Rea
|PHI: Sanchez
|16 (80.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (30.1 IP)
|4.71
|ERA
|3.26
|7.5
|K/9
|8.0
Vegas Odds for Brewers at Phillies
- PHI Odds to Win: -185
- MIL Odds to Win: +150
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Brewers at Phillies
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-PH (regional restrictions may apply)
Yankees at Angels Probable Pitchers
The New York Yankees will send Carlos Rodon (0-2) to the bump as they take on the Angels, who will look to Chase Silseth (0-0) for the matchup between the teams on Wednesday.
|NYY: Rodon
|LAA: Silseth
|2 (10.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|0 (0 IP)
|5.23
|ERA
|-
|7.0
|K/9
|-
Live Stream Yankees at Angels
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Padres at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
The San Diego Padres will send Darvish (6-6) to the mound as they take on the Blue Jays, who will counter with Berrios (8-6) when the teams face off on Wednesday.
|SD: Darvish
|TOR: Berrios
|16 (91 IP)
|Games/IP
|19 (113.1 IP)
|4.65
|ERA
|3.41
|9.7
|K/9
|8.3
Vegas Odds for Padres at Blue Jays
- TOR Odds to Win: -120
- SD Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Padres at Blue Jays
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Giants at Reds Probable Pitchers
The San Francisco Giants will send Ross Stripling (0-2) to the mound as they play the Reds, who will counter with Graham Ashcraft (4-7) when the clubs meet Wednesday.
|SF: Stripling
|CIN: Ashcraft
|13 (45.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|17 (87.2 IP)
|6.11
|ERA
|5.95
|7.9
|K/9
|6.5
Vegas Odds for Giants at Reds
- SF Odds to Win: -115
- CIN Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 10.5 runs
Live Stream Giants at Reds
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSOH (regional restrictions may apply)
White Sox at Mets Probable Pitchers
The Chicago White Sox will send Touki Toussaint (0-2) to the hill as they face the Mets, who will counter with Justin Verlander (3-5) when the teams meet Wednesday.
|CHW: Toussaint
|NYM: Verlander
|6 (24 IP)
|Games/IP
|13 (75 IP)
|3.38
|ERA
|3.72
|8.3
|K/9
|7.6
Vegas Odds for White Sox at Mets
- NYM Odds to Win: -225
- CHW Odds to Win: +185
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream White Sox at Mets
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SNY (regional restrictions may apply)
Diamondbacks at Braves Probable Pitchers
The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Ryne Nelson (5-5) to the mound as they take on the Braves, who will give the start to Charlie Morton (10-6) when the clubs face off on Wednesday.
|ARI: Nelson
|ATL: Morton
|19 (99.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|18 (104 IP)
|4.98
|ERA
|3.20
|6.2
|K/9
|10.0
Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Braves
- ATL Odds to Win: -225
- ARI Odds to Win: +180
- Total: 10 runs
Live Stream Diamondbacks at Braves
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSO (regional restrictions may apply)
Nationals at Cubs Probable Pitchers
The Washington Nationals will send Trevor Williams (5-5) to the bump as they play the Cubs, who will counter with Kyle Hendricks (3-4) when the teams face off Wednesday.
|WSH: Williams
|CHC: Hendricks
|19 (93.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (58 IP)
|4.42
|ERA
|3.72
|7.0
|K/9
|5.7
Vegas Odds for Nationals at Cubs
- CHC Odds to Win: -175
- WSH Odds to Win: +145
Live Stream Nationals at Cubs
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MARQ (regional restrictions may apply)
Tigers at Royals Probable Pitchers
The Detroit Tigers will send Eduardo Rodriguez (5-5) to the mound as they take on the Royals, who will hand the ball to Ryan Yarbrough (2-4) when the clubs play on Wednesday.
|DET: Rodríguez
|KC: Yarbrough
|13 (76.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|11 (32.1 IP)
|2.70
|ERA
|5.29
|9.5
|K/9
|5.3
Vegas Odds for Tigers at Royals
- DET Odds to Win: -150
- KC Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Tigers at Royals
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSKC (regional restrictions may apply)
Twins at Mariners Probable Pitchers
The Minnesota Twins will send Kenta Maeda (2-5) to the mound as they face the Mariners, who will counter with Luis Castillo (6-7) when the teams face off Wednesday.
|MIN: Maeda
|SEA: Castillo
|8 (36 IP)
|Games/IP
|19 (112.1 IP)
|5.50
|ERA
|3.04
|10.3
|K/9
|9.8
Vegas Odds for Twins at Mariners
- SEA Odds to Win: -160
- MIN Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 7 runs
Live Stream Twins at Mariners
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: ROOT Sports NW (regional restrictions may apply)
