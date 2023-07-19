In a Wednesday MLB schedule that features plenty of thrilling contests, the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Texas Rangers is a game to see.

Coverage of all the MLB action today is available to you, with the info provided below.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Pittsburgh Pirates (41-54) face the Cleveland Guardians (47-48)

The Guardians will look to pick up a road win at PNC Park against the Pirates on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PIT Key Player: Carlos Santana (.232 AVG, 9 HR, 45 RBI)

Carlos Santana (.232 AVG, 9 HR, 45 RBI) CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.285 AVG, 14 HR, 54 RBI)

CLE Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -134 +114 9

The Baltimore Orioles (57-37) take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (55-39)

The Dodgers will take to the field at Oriole Park at Camden Yards versus the Orioles on Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.275 AVG, 13 HR, 41 RBI)

Adley Rutschman (.275 AVG, 13 HR, 41 RBI) LAD Key Player: Mookie Betts (.282 AVG, 27 HR, 65 RBI)

LAD Moneyline BAL Moneyline Total -151 +129 9.5

The Texas Rangers (57-39) play the Tampa Bay Rays (60-38)

The Rays will take to the field at Globe Life Field against the Rangers on Wednesday at 2:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.278 AVG, 13 HR, 59 RBI)

Marcus Semien (.278 AVG, 13 HR, 59 RBI) TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.272 AVG, 11 HR, 45 RBI)

TB Moneyline TEX Moneyline Total -115 -104 9

The St. Louis Cardinals (42-53) play host to the Miami Marlins (53-44)

The Marlins will look to pick up a road win at Busch Stadium versus the Cardinals on Wednesday at 2:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.286 AVG, 21 HR, 71 RBI)

Nolan Arenado (.286 AVG, 21 HR, 71 RBI) MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.376 AVG, 3 HR, 45 RBI)

STL Moneyline MIA Moneyline Total -126 +107 9

The Colorado Rockies (37-58) host the Houston Astros (52-43)

The Astros will look to pick up a road win at Coors Field versus the Rockies on Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.257 AVG, 15 HR, 46 RBI)

Ryan McMahon (.257 AVG, 15 HR, 46 RBI) HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.298 AVG, 14 HR, 62 RBI)

HOU Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -157 +135 12

The Oakland Athletics (26-71) take on the Boston Red Sox (51-45)

The Red Sox will look to pick up a road win at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum versus the Athletics on Wednesday at 3:37 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:37 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

OAK Key Player: Ryan Noda (.229 AVG, 11 HR, 38 RBI)

Ryan Noda (.229 AVG, 11 HR, 38 RBI) BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.259 AVG, 23 HR, 73 RBI)

BOS Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -223 +184 8.5

The Philadelphia Phillies (52-42) take on the Milwaukee Brewers (52-43)

The Brewers will hit the field at Citizens Bank Park against the Phillies on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.290 AVG, 13 HR, 56 RBI)

Nicholas Castellanos (.290 AVG, 13 HR, 56 RBI) MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.280 AVG, 13 HR, 50 RBI)

PHI Moneyline MIL Moneyline Total -180 +152 9

The Los Angeles Angels (48-48) play host to the New York Yankees (50-46)

The Yankees will hit the field at Angel Stadium of Anaheim versus the Angels on Wednesday at 7:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.307 AVG, 35 HR, 76 RBI)

Shohei Ohtani (.307 AVG, 35 HR, 76 RBI) NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.264 AVG, 14 HR, 39 RBI)

NYY Moneyline LAA Moneyline Total -135 +115 8

The Toronto Blue Jays (53-42) play host to the San Diego Padres (45-50)

The Padres hope to get a road victory at Rogers Centre against the Blue Jays on Wednesday at 7:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.316 AVG, 16 HR, 53 RBI)

Bo Bichette (.316 AVG, 16 HR, 53 RBI) SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.265 AVG, 17 HR, 54 RBI)

TOR Moneyline SD Moneyline Total -117 -102 9

The Cincinnati Reds (50-46) play the San Francisco Giants (54-41)

The Giants hope to get a road victory at Great American Ball Park against the Reds on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.250 AVG, 14 HR, 50 RBI)

Jonathan India (.250 AVG, 14 HR, 50 RBI) SF Key Player: LaMonte Wade Jr (.274 AVG, 9 HR, 29 RBI)

SF Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -117 -103 10.5

The New York Mets (44-50) host the Chicago White Sox (40-56)

The White Sox hope to get a road victory at Citi Field versus the Mets on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYM Key Player: Francisco Lindor (.232 AVG, 19 HR, 61 RBI)

Francisco Lindor (.232 AVG, 19 HR, 61 RBI) CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.275 AVG, 27 HR, 56 RBI)

NYM Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -217 +181 8.5

The Atlanta Braves (61-32) take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (53-42)

The Diamondbacks will hit the field at Truist Park versus the Braves on Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.334 AVG, 23 HR, 58 RBI)

Ronald Acuña Jr. (.334 AVG, 23 HR, 58 RBI) ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.289 AVG, 18 HR, 50 RBI)

ATL Moneyline ARI Moneyline Total -220 +183 10

The Chicago Cubs (44-50) face the Washington Nationals (38-57)

The Nationals hope to get a road victory at Wrigley Field versus the Cubs on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.273 AVG, 5 HR, 50 RBI)

Nico Hoerner (.273 AVG, 5 HR, 50 RBI) WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.293 AVG, 15 HR, 51 RBI)

CHC Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -166 +141 8.5

The Kansas City Royals (28-68) take on the Detroit Tigers (42-52)

The Tigers will look to pick up a road win at Kauffman Stadium versus the Royals on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.253 AVG, 16 HR, 51 RBI)

Bobby Witt Jr. (.253 AVG, 16 HR, 51 RBI) DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.232 AVG, 14 HR, 51 RBI)

DET Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -151 +129 8

The Seattle Mariners (47-47) play host to the Minnesota Twins (49-47)

The Twins will hit the field at T-Mobile Park against the Mariners on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.248 AVG, 13 HR, 50 RBI)

Julio Rodríguez (.248 AVG, 13 HR, 50 RBI) MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.234 AVG, 12 HR, 42 RBI)

SEA Moneyline MIN Moneyline Total -163 +139 7

