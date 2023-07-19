Braves vs. Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 19
The Atlanta Braves (61-32) take a three-game losing run into a home contest versus the Arizona Diamondbacks (53-42), at 7:20 PM ET on Wednesday.
The Braves will call on Charlie Morton (10-6) versus the Diamondbacks and Ryne Nelson (5-5).
Braves vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV: BSSO
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Probable Pitchers: Morton - ATL (10-6, 3.20 ERA) vs Nelson - ARI (5-5, 4.98 ERA)
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Charlie Morton
- Morton (10-6) will take the mound for the Braves, his 19th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while allowing three hits.
- The 39-year-old has pitched in 18 games this season with an ERA of 3.20, a 2.67 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.356.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.
- Morton will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.
- In 18 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.
Charlie Morton vs. Diamondbacks
- The Diamondbacks have scored 474 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB. They have 833 hits, 10th in baseball, with 109 home runs (14th in the league).
- The Diamondbacks have gone 6-for-25 with three doubles and three RBI in seven innings this season against the right-hander.
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryne Nelson
- Nelson (5-5) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 20th start of the season. He has a 4.98 ERA in 99 1/3 innings pitched, with 68 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty went 5 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering nine hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.98, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season. Opposing batters have a .291 batting average against him.
- Nelson has five quality starts under his belt this year.
- Nelson has 14 starts this year where he pitched five or more innings.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 19 appearances this season.
- The 25-year-old's 4.98 ERA ranks 63rd, 1.440 WHIP ranks 58th, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 62nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
Ryne Nelson vs. Braves
- The opposing Braves offense has a collective .271 batting average, and is fourth in the league with 863 total hits and second in MLB action with 527 runs scored. They have the first-ranked slugging percentage (.493) and are first in all of MLB with 176 home runs.
- Nelson has a 5.79 ERA and a 2.143 WHIP against the Braves this season in 4 2/3 innings pitched, allowing a .333 batting average over one appearance.
