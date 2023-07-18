Sam Hilliard Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Diamondbacks - July 18
On Tuesday, Sam Hilliard (.077 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 222 points below season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Davies. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the White Sox.
Sam Hilliard Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Sam Hilliard At The Plate
- Hilliard is batting .239 with five doubles, three home runs and six walks.
- Hilliard has gotten a hit in 12 of 27 games this year (44.4%), with multiple hits on five occasions (18.5%).
- In 27 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In four games this year, Hilliard has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in eight of 27 games (29.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Sam Hilliard Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|9
|.231
|AVG
|.263
|.259
|OBP
|.391
|.442
|SLG
|.421
|7
|XBH
|1
|2
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|1
|24/2
|K/BB
|9/4
|2
|SB
|2
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.43 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (106 total, 1.1 per game).
- Davies gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 12th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 6.37 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Sunday, July 9 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.37, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .278 against him.
