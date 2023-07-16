Sam Hilliard returns to action for the Atlanta Braves versus Dylan Cease and the Chicago White SoxJuly 16 at 1:35 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since May 23, when he went 0-for-3 against the Dodgers.

Sam Hilliard Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Sam Hilliard At The Plate

Hilliard is batting .246 with five doubles, three home runs and six walks.

In 12 of 26 games this year (46.2%) Hilliard has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (19.2%).

In 26 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Hilliard has driven in a run in four games this year (15.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in eight of 26 games (30.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Sam Hilliard Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 9 .240 AVG .263 .269 OBP .391 .460 SLG .421 7 XBH 1 2 HR 1 5 RBI 1 23/2 K/BB 9/4 2 SB 2

White Sox Pitching Rankings