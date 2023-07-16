Today, the slate at International Tennis Hall of Fame in the Hall of Fame Open consists of eight matches in the qualifying qualification round 1, including a matchup between Altug Celikbilek (No. 211 ranking) and Alafia Ayeni (No. 406). If you're searching for how to watch, check out ESPN, which has the live stream.

Watch the Hall of Fame Open Today - July 16

Match Round Match Time Li Tu vs. Matija Pecotic Qualifying Qualification Round 1 11:00 AM ET Donald Young vs. Illya Marchenko Qualifying Qualification Round 1 11:00 AM ET Ramkumar Ramanathan vs. Alex Bolt Qualifying Qualification Round 1 12:20 PM ET Skander Mansouri vs. Peter Polansky Qualifying Qualification Round 1 12:20 PM ET Mukund Sasikumar vs. Evan Zhu Qualifying Qualification Round 1 1:40 PM ET Altug Celikbilek vs. Alafia Ayeni Qualifying Qualification Round 1 1:40 PM ET Beibit Zhukayev vs. Jaimee Floyd Angele Qualifying Qualification Round 1 3:00 PM ET Gage Brymer vs. Yunseong Chung Qualifying Qualification Round 1 3:00 PM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Celikbilek vs. Ayeni

Celikbilek is 2-3 on the year, with no tournament wins.

Celikbilek has played five matches this year (across all court types), and 20.6 games per match.

In his four matches on grass this year, Celikbilek has played an average of 21.3 games.

Celikbilek has won 24.2% of his return games so far this year, and 72.7% of his service games.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.