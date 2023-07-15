The Atlanta Braves, including Sean Murphy (.382 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox at Truist Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy is hitting .301 with 17 doubles, 17 home runs and 30 walks.

Murphy has picked up a hit in 43 of 67 games this season, with multiple hits 19 times.

He has hit a long ball in 23.9% of his games in 2023 (16 of 67), and 6.2% of his trips to the plate.

Murphy has picked up an RBI in 40.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 20.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 46.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 13.4%.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 32 .323 AVG .277 .406 OBP .386 .597 SLG .580 18 XBH 16 8 HR 9 27 RBI 28 34/14 K/BB 30/16 0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings