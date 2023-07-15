Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. White Sox - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Ozzie Albies (.667 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Atlanta Braves play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his most recent game against the White Sox.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Discover More About This Game
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies is hitting .266 with 16 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 26 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 54th, his on-base percentage ranks 98th, and he is 14th in the league in slugging.
- Albies has gotten a hit in 61 of 90 games this season (67.8%), with multiple hits on 23 occasions (25.6%).
- He has gone deep in 22.2% of his games in 2023 (20 of 90), and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Albies has driven in a run in 37 games this season (41.1%), including 19 games with more than one RBI (21.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 41 games this season (45.6%), including multiple runs in nine games.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|44
|.243
|AVG
|.290
|.297
|OBP
|.342
|.463
|SLG
|.568
|17
|XBH
|23
|10
|HR
|12
|34
|RBI
|32
|31/13
|K/BB
|26/13
|1
|SB
|5
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff leads MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (126 total, 1.4 per game).
- Lynn (5-8 with a 6.03 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 19th of the season.
- In his last time out on Thursday, July 6, the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while surrendering one hit.
- This season, the 36-year-old ranks 60th in ERA (6.03), 53rd in WHIP (1.417), and sixth in K/9 (11.1) among pitchers who qualify.
