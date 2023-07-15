Saturday's game between the Atlanta Braves (61-29) and the Chicago White Sox (38-55) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Braves securing the victory. Game time is at 7:15 PM on July 15.

The probable pitchers are Spencer Strider (11-2) for the Braves and Lance Lynn (5-8) for the White Sox.

Braves vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

  • When: Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
  • Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
  • How to Watch on TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Braves 5, White Sox 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. White Sox

  • Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

  • The Braves have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won seven of those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • The Braves covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.
  • This season, the Braves have won 53 out of the 77 games, or 68.8%, in which they've been favored.
  • Atlanta has played as favorites of -300 or more twice this season and won both games.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 75% chance to win.
  • Atlanta has scored 508 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.
  • The Braves' 3.61 team ERA ranks first among all league pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
July 5 @ Guardians W 8-1 Mike Soroka vs Cal Quantrill
July 7 @ Rays W 2-1 Charlie Morton vs Tyler Glasnow
July 8 @ Rays W 6-1 Spencer Strider vs Taj Bradley
July 9 @ Rays L 10-4 Bryce Elder vs Zach Eflin
July 14 White Sox W 9-0 Charlie Morton vs Michael Kopech
July 15 White Sox - Spencer Strider vs Lance Lynn
July 16 White Sox - Kolby Allard vs Dylan Cease
July 18 Diamondbacks - TBA vs TBA
July 19 Diamondbacks - TBA vs TBA
July 20 Diamondbacks - TBA vs TBA
July 21 @ Brewers - TBA vs TBA

