Jaguars Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars at the moment have +2500 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Jaguars Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: -165
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500
Jacksonville Betting Insights
- Jacksonville won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.
- Jaguars games hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.
- Jacksonville put up 357.4 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 10th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, it ranked 24th, giving up 353.3 yards per game.
- At home last season, the Jaguars were 5-3. Away, they were 4-5.
- As a favorite last season Jacksonville had only two wins (2-3). When the underdog the Jaguars posted a record of 7-5.
- The Jaguars were 4-2 in the AFC South and 8-4 in the AFC overall.
Jaguars Impact Players
- In 17 games last year, Trevor Lawrence passed for 4,113 yards (241.9 per game), with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.3%.
- Also, Lawrence rushed for 291 yards and five TDs.
- Travis Etienne ran for 1,125 yards (66.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.
- Etienne also had 35 receptions for 316 yards and zero TDs.
- Christian Kirk had 84 receptions for 1,108 yards (65.2 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.
- Zay Jones had 82 catches for 823 yards (51.4 per game) and five touchdowns in 16 games.
- On defense last year, Foyesade Oluokun helped set the tone with 184 tackles, 11.0 TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games.
2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Colts
|-
|+10000
|2
|September 17
|Chiefs
|-
|+600
|3
|September 24
|Texans
|-
|+15000
|4
|October 1
|Falcons
|-
|+6600
|5
|October 8
|@ Bills
|-
|+800
|6
|October 15
|Colts
|-
|+10000
|7
|October 19
|@ Saints
|-
|+4000
|8
|October 29
|@ Steelers
|-
|+5000
|10
|November 12
|49ers
|-
|+900
|11
|November 19
|Titans
|-
|+8000
|12
|November 26
|@ Texans
|-
|+15000
|13
|December 4
|Bengals
|-
|+900
|14
|December 10
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|15
|December 17
|Ravens
|-
|+2000
|16
|December 24
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+15000
|17
|December 31
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|18
|January 7
|@ Titans
|-
|+8000
