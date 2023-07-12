The Jacksonville Jaguars at the moment have the 11th-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +2500.

Jaguars Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: -165

-165 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500

Jacksonville Betting Insights

Jacksonville won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.

A total of eight Jaguars games last season went over the point total.

Jacksonville ranked 10th in total offense (357.4 yards per game) and 24th in total defense (353.3 yards allowed per game) last year.

Last year the Jaguars were 5-3 at home and 4-5 away.

Jacksonville won just twice as favorites (2-3) and went 7-5 as underdogs.

In the AFC South the Jaguars were 4-2, and in the conference as a whole they went 8-4.

Jaguars Impact Players

Trevor Lawrence threw for 4,113 yards (241.9 per game), completing 66.3% of his passes, with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 17 games last year.

In addition, Lawrence rushed for 291 yards and five TDs.

Travis Etienne rushed for 1,125 yards (66.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.

Etienne also had 35 catches for 316 yards and zero TDs.

Christian Kirk had 84 receptions for 1,108 yards (65.2 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.

In the passing game, Zay Jones scored five TDs, hauling in 82 balls for 823 yards (51.4 per game).

As a playmaker on defense, Foyesade Oluokun collected 184 tackles, 11.0 TFL, and two sacks in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Colts - +10000 2 September 17 Chiefs - +600 3 September 24 Texans - +15000 4 October 1 Falcons - +6600 5 October 8 @ Bills - +800 6 October 15 Colts - +10000 7 October 19 @ Saints - +4000 8 October 29 @ Steelers - +5000 10 November 12 49ers - +900 11 November 19 Titans - +10000 12 November 26 @ Texans - +15000 13 December 4 Bengals - +900 14 December 10 @ Browns - +3500 15 December 17 Ravens - +2000 16 December 24 @ Buccaneers - +15000 17 December 31 Panthers - +8000 18 January 7 @ Titans - +10000

