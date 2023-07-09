2023 John Deere Classic Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 4
After the third round at the 2023 John Deere Classic, Brendon Todd is currently atop the leaderboard (+350 to win).
Want to place a bet on the John Deere Classic? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!
John Deere Classic Fourth Round Information
- Start Time: 7:55 AM ET
- Venue: TPC Deere Run
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Par/Distance: Par 71/7,289 yards
Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!
John Deere Classic Best Odds to Win
Denny McCarthy
- Tee Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Current Rank: 2nd (-15)
- Odds to Win: +350
McCarthy Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|68
|-3
|4
|1
|23rd
|Round 2
|64
|-7
|10
|1
|7th
|Round 3
|66
|-5
|4
|1
|8th
Click here to bet on McCarthy at the John Deere Classic with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Brendon Todd
- Tee Time: 1:45 PM ET
- Current Rank: 1st (-16)
- Odds to Win: +350
Todd Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|66
|-5
|5
|0
|9th
|Round 2
|65
|-6
|7
|1
|10th
|Round 3
|66
|-5
|3
|0
|8th
Click here to bet on Todd with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Alex Smalley
- Tee Time: 1:45 PM ET
- Current Rank: 2nd (-15)
- Odds to Win: +500
Smalley Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|66
|-5
|5
|0
|9th
|Round 2
|70
|-1
|4
|3
|87th
|Round 3
|62
|-9
|7
|0
|1st
Want to place a bet on Smalley in the John Deere Classic? Click here to sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Adam Schenk
- Tee Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Current Rank: 2nd (-15)
- Odds to Win: +500
Schenk Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|65
|-6
|6
|0
|3rd
|Round 2
|66
|-5
|5
|0
|14th
|Round 3
|67
|-4
|3
|1
|17th
Think Schenk can win the John Deere Classic? Click here to bet with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Cameron Young
- Tee Time: 12:40 PM ET
- Current Rank: 6th (-13)
- Odds to Win: +1400
Young Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|65
|-6
|7
|1
|3rd
|Round 2
|64
|-7
|8
|1
|7th
|Round 3
|71
|E
|4
|2
|52nd
Click here to bet on Young at the John Deere Classic with BetMGM Sportsbook!
John Deere Classic Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Current Rank
|Odds to Win
|Peter Kuest
|5th (-14)
|+1600
|Chris Kirk
|6th (-13)
|+2000
|Lucas Glover
|6th (-13)
|+2500
|Mark Hubbard
|6th (-13)
|+2800
|JT Poston
|6th (-13)
|+2800
|Sepp Straka
|14th (-12)
|+5000
|Jonas Blixt
|6th (-13)
|+5000
|Keith Mitchell
|58th (-5)
|+6000
|Kevin Streelman
|39th (-8)
|+6600
|Seamus Power
|39th (-8)
|+6600
Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.