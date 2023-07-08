There will be eight round of 32 matches today in Wimbledon, with a matchup between No. 1-ranked Carlos Alcaraz and No. 28 Nicolas Jarry as the highlight. All the tennis action from AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground is available online via ESPN.

Wimbledon Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: July 8

Watch on Fubo! Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Watch Wimbledon Today - July 8

Match Round Match Time Jiri Lehecka vs. Tommy Paul Round of 32 6:00 AM ET Christopher Eubanks vs. Christopher O'Connell Round of 32 7:15 AM ET Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Round of 32 7:15 AM ET Daniil Medvedev vs. Marton Fucsovics Round of 32 8:00 AM ET Laslo Djere vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Round of 32 8:00 AM ET Carlos Alcaraz vs. Nicolas Jarry Round of 32 8:30 AM ET Frances Tiafoe vs. Grigor Dimitrov Round of 32 10:00 AM ET Alexander Zverev vs. Matteo Berrettini Round of 32 11:15 AM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Alcaraz vs. Jarry

Alcaraz is 42-4 on the year, with five tournament victories.

Jarry, who owns a 27-11 record in 13 tournaments so far this year, has notched two tournament wins.

Through 46 matches so far this year (across all court types), Alcaraz has played 22.5 games per match and won 61.5% of them.

Alcaraz has played seven matches on grass so far this year, and 24.1 games per match.

So far this year, Alcaraz has won 37.7% of his return games and 85.3% of his service games.

In his 38 matches played this year across all court surfaces, Jarry is averaging 25.1 games per match while winning 53.9% of those games.

Jarry averages 24 games per match and 10.7 games per set through four matches on grass courts this year.

Jarry has an 86% service game winning percentage on all surfaces (386 service games won out of 449) and a 20.9% return game winning percentage (94 return games won out of 450).

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round Christopher O'Connell Jiri Vesely 6-3, 7-5, 6-4 Round of 64 Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Roberto Carballes Baena 6-3, 7-6, 6-4 Round of 64 Matteo Berrettini Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 Round of 64 Hubert Hurkacz Lorenzo Musetti 7-6, 6-4, 6-4 Round of 32 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Botic Van de Zandschulp 6-1, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 Round of 64 Alexander Zverev Yosuke Watanuki 6-4, 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 Round of 64 Carlos Alcaraz Alexandre Muller 6-4, 7-6, 6-3 Round of 64 Nicolas Jarry Jason Kubler 7-5, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 Round of 64 Jannik Sinner Quentin Halys 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 Round of 32 Alexander Bublik Maximilian Marterer 6-4, 6-1, 7-6 Round of 32 Daniel Elahi Galan Mikael Ymer 6-2, 6-7, 7-6, 3-6, 6-1 Round of 32 Christopher Eubanks Cameron Norrie 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 Round of 64 Denis Shapovalov Liam Broady 4-6, 6-2, 7-5, 7-5 Round of 32 Roman Safiullin Guido Pella 7-6, 6-4, 6-0 Round of 32 Andrey Rublev David Goffin 6-3, 6-7, 7-6, 6-2 Round of 32 Novak Djokovic Stan Wawrinka 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 Round of 32

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.