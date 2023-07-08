Minjee Lee will compete at the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open in Pebble Beach, California at Pebble Beach Golf Links, taking place from July 6- 9.

Looking to bet on Lee at the U.S. Women’s Open this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Minjee Lee Insights

Over her last 20 rounds, Lee has shot better than par on 11 occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has posted the best score of the day three times while finishing in the top-five six times and with a top-10 score in nine of her last 20 rounds played.

Over her last 20 rounds, Lee has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round seven times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 11 occasions.

Lee has finished in the top five once in her past five tournaments.

Lee has finished within three shots of the leader in one of her past five tournaments. In that span, she finished within five shots of the winner two times and with a better-than-average score four times.

Lee has finished in the top 20 in four consecutive events.

Lee hopes to make the cut for the 12th straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 32 -4 283 0 15 2 2 $950,727

U.S. Women’s Open Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,026 yards in the past year, while Pebble Beach Golf Links is set for a shorter 6,509 yards.

Pebble Beach Golf Links has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour's scoring average on all courses in the past year.

The courses that Lee has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,589 yards, while Pebble Beach Golf Links will be at 6,509 yards this week.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -5.

Lee's Last Time Out

Lee finished in the 66th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, with an average of par.

Her 4.05-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship was strong, putting her in the 84th percentile of the field.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Lee was better than 65% of the golfers (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Lee recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, better than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Lee recorded two bogeys or worse (the field averaged 2.6).

Lee's seven birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship were more than the tournament average (3.5).

At that most recent tournament, Lee carded a bogey or worse on eight of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 8.8).

Lee finished the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship outperforming the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9) with six on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Lee recorded two bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.3.

U.S. Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links

Pebble Beach Golf Links Location: Pebble Beach, California

Pebble Beach, California Par: 72 / 6,509 yards

72 / 6,509 yards Lee Odds to Win: +2800 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

