A pair of the league's most consistent hitters square off when the Atlanta Braves (59-28) and Tampa Bay Rays (57-34) meet at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday, at Tropicana Field. Ronald Acuna Jr. has a .333 batting average (second in league) for the Braves, while Yandy Diaz ranks fifth at .316.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Spencer Strider (10-2) to the mound, while Taj Bradley (5-4) will take the ball for the Rays.

Braves vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (10-2, 3.75 ERA) vs Bradley - TB (5-4, 5.11 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Spencer Strider

Strider (10-2) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 24-year-old has pitched in 17 games this season with an ERA of 3.75, a 4.7 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.108.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Strider will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 17 chances this season.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Taj Bradley

The Rays will send Bradley (5-4) out to make his 13th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 5.11 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw 3 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up nine hits.

In 12 games this season, the 22-year-old has an ERA of 5.11, with 12.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .267 against him.

Bradley has registered one quality start this season.

Bradley has pitched five or more innings in a game seven times this season heading into this game.

In two of his 12 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

