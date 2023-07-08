Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves will square off against Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field in the second of a three-game series, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

The Braves have been listed as -150 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Rays (+125). The game's over/under is set at 8.5 runs.

Braves vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -150 +125 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won eight of those contests.

The Braves and their opponents have combined to hit the over three times in their last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have won 51 of the 75 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (68%).

Atlanta has a 39-14 record (winning 73.6% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Braves a 60% chance to win.

Atlanta has played in 87 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 47 times (47-37-3).

The Braves have covered 50% of their games this season, going 7-7-0 against the spread.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 30-15 29-13 21-9 38-19 46-23 13-5

