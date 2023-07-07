The Atlanta Braves, including Ronald Acuna Jr. (.500 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 86 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-6) against the Guardians.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: Apple TV+

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna leads Atlanta with 117 hits and an OBP of .414, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .594.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is second in the league in slugging.

Acuna enters this game on a 16-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .381 with one homer.

In 69 of 86 games this year (80.2%) Acuna has picked up a hit, and in 36 of those games he had more than one (41.9%).

Looking at the 86 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 20 of them (23.3%), and in 5.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 40.7% of his games this year, Acuna has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 54 games this year (62.8%), including multiple runs in 20 games.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 40 .322 AVG .353 .411 OBP .418 .552 SLG .636 23 XBH 23 8 HR 13 25 RBI 29 28/26 K/BB 21/17 20 SB 21

Rays Pitching Rankings