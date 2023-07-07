Friday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (57-33) and the Atlanta Braves (58-28) at Tropicana Field should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Rays taking home the win. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on July 7.

The Rays will look to Tyler Glasnow (2-2) versus the Braves and Charlie Morton (8-6).

Braves vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, July 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Braves vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rays 5, Braves 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The last 10 Braves contests have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Braves have been victorious in five of the seven contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Atlanta has a win-loss record of 5-1 when favored by -105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Braves have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Atlanta scores the third-most runs in baseball (487 total, 5.7 per game).

Braves pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.64 ERA this year, third-best in baseball.

Braves Schedule