How to Watch the Marlins vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 6
Eury Perez gets the nod for the Miami Marlins on Thursday at LoanDepot park against Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET for the final game of a four-game series.
Marlins vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
Explore More About This Game
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins are 23rd in MLB action with 82 total home runs.
- Miami is 20th in baseball, slugging .400.
- The Marlins have the third-best batting average in the majors (.263).
- Miami has the No. 22 offense in baseball, scoring 4.2 runs per game (371 total runs).
- The Marlins are 13th in MLB with a .324 on-base percentage.
- Marlins hitters strike out 8.1 times per game, the 10th-fewest strikeouts in baseball.
- Miami's pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Miami's 4.13 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins average MLB's 15th-ranked WHIP (1.271).
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals rank seventh in Major League Baseball with 116 home runs.
- St. Louis ranks seventh in the majors with a .426 team slugging percentage.
- The Cardinals rank 13th in MLB with a .253 team batting average.
- St. Louis has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 398 (4.6 per game).
- The Cardinals have an OBP of .328 this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Cardinals rank 12th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.
- St. Louis averages the 24th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.2) in the majors this season.
- St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.66 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- Cardinals pitchers have a 1.487 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Perez (5-2 with a 2.47 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his 11th of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty tossed a third of an inning, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Perez is looking to secure his fourth quality start of the year.
- Perez heads into the matchup with seven outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.
- In five of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jack Flaherty (5-5) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his 17th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he allowed four hits in six scoreless innings against the New York Yankees.
- He has earned a quality start five times in 16 starts this season.
- Flaherty has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 16 chances this season.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/1/2023
|Braves
|L 7-0
|Away
|Eury Pérez
|Charlie Morton
|7/2/2023
|Braves
|L 6-3
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Spencer Strider
|7/3/2023
|Cardinals
|W 5-4
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Miles Mikolas
|7/4/2023
|Cardinals
|W 15-2
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Adam Wainwright
|7/5/2023
|Cardinals
|W 10-9
|Home
|Bryan Hoeing
|Matthew Liberatore
|7/6/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Eury Pérez
|Jack Flaherty
|7/7/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Sandy Alcantara
|Zack Wheeler
|7/8/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Ranger Suárez
|7/9/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Aaron Nola
|7/14/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/15/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|-
|-
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/1/2023
|Yankees
|L 6-2
|Home
|Matthew Liberatore
|Ian Hamilton
|7/2/2023
|Yankees
|W 5-1
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Gerrit Cole
|7/3/2023
|Marlins
|L 5-4
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Braxton Garrett
|7/4/2023
|Marlins
|L 15-2
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Jesús Luzardo
|7/5/2023
|Marlins
|L 10-9
|Away
|Matthew Liberatore
|Bryan Hoeing
|7/6/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|Eury Pérez
|7/7/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Dylan Cease
|7/8/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|-
|7/9/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Lucas Giolito
|7/14/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/15/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|-
|-
