The Atlanta Braves, including Marcell Ozuna (.325 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last game against the Guardians.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill

Cal Quantrill TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Marcell Ozuna? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna is hitting .254 with nine doubles, 17 home runs and 28 walks.

He ranks 84th in batting average, 75th in on base percentage, and 25th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

Ozuna enters this game on a 14-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .286 with one homer.

Ozuna has had a hit in 47 of 69 games this season (68.1%), including multiple hits 14 times (20.3%).

In 23.2% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 6.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 36.2% of his games this year, Ozuna has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 30 of 69 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 30 .257 AVG .250 .323 OBP .341 .471 SLG .528 14 XBH 12 8 HR 9 21 RBI 19 37/14 K/BB 22/14 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings