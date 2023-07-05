Jaguars Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Right now the Jacksonville Jaguars have been given +2500 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Jaguars Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: -165
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500
Jacksonville Betting Insights
- Jacksonville covered eight times in 17 games with a spread last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Jaguars games.
- Jacksonville totaled 357.4 yards per game on offense last year (10th in NFL), and it surrendered 353.3 yards per game (24th) on defense.
- Last year the Jaguars were 5-3 at home and 4-5 on the road.
- Jacksonville won only two games as favorites (2-3) and went 7-5 as underdogs.
- In the AFC South the Jaguars were 4-2, and in the conference as a whole they went 8-4.
Jaguars Impact Players
- Trevor Lawrence passed for 4,113 yards (241.9 per game), completing 66.3% of his passes, with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 17 games last year.
- Lawrence also rushed for 291 yards and five TDs.
- On the ground, Travis Etienne scored five touchdowns and accumulated 1,125 yards (66.2 per game).
- In the passing game, Etienne scored zero touchdowns, with 35 receptions for 316 yards.
- In 17 games a season ago, Christian Kirk had 84 receptions for 1,108 yards (65.2 per game) and eight touchdowns.
- In the passing game, Zay Jones scored five TDs, hauling in 82 balls for 823 yards (51.4 per game).
- Foyesade Oluokun amassed 184 tackles, 11.0 TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games last year.
2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Colts
|-
|+10000
|2
|September 17
|Chiefs
|-
|+650
|3
|September 24
|Texans
|-
|+15000
|4
|October 1
|Falcons
|-
|+6600
|5
|October 8
|@ Bills
|-
|+800
|6
|October 15
|Colts
|-
|+10000
|7
|October 19
|@ Saints
|-
|+3000
|8
|October 29
|@ Steelers
|-
|+6600
|10
|November 12
|49ers
|-
|+900
|11
|November 19
|Titans
|-
|+12500
|12
|November 26
|@ Texans
|-
|+15000
|13
|December 4
|Bengals
|-
|+900
|14
|December 10
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|15
|December 17
|Ravens
|-
|+1800
|16
|December 24
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+15000
|17
|December 31
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|18
|January 7
|@ Titans
|-
|+12500
