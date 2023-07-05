Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians will hit the field on Wednesday at Progressive Field against Mike Soroka, who starts for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is set for 7:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with 163 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta has an MLB-leading .498 slugging percentage.

The Braves have the second-best batting average in the league (.272).

Atlanta has the No. 3 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.6 runs per game (479 total runs).

The Braves' .341 on-base percentage is second-best in MLB.

The Braves strike out 8.1 times per game to rank seventh in MLB.

The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.

Atlanta has a 3.68 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves have the 13th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.264).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Soroka gets the start for the Braves, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 6.89 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Miami Marlins, when he went six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 6/30/2023 Marlins W 16-4 Home Mike Soroka Bryan Hoeing 7/1/2023 Marlins W 7-0 Home Charlie Morton Eury Pérez 7/2/2023 Marlins W 6-3 Home Spencer Strider Sandy Alcantara 7/3/2023 Guardians W 4-2 Away Bryce Elder Gavin Williams 7/4/2023 Guardians L 6-5 Away Kolby Allard Shane Bieber 7/5/2023 Guardians - Away Mike Soroka Cal Quantrill 7/7/2023 Rays - Away Charlie Morton Tyler Glasnow 7/8/2023 Rays - Away Spencer Strider Taj Bradley 7/9/2023 Rays - Away Bryce Elder Zach Eflin 7/14/2023 White Sox - Home - - 7/15/2023 White Sox - Home - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.